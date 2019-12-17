Prince George and Princess Charlotte Set to Make Their Royal Christmas Walk Debut (Video)

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, may be taking a break from their duties this holiday season but that’s okay as two other royals are stepping up to cover for them.

According to reports, little Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to take part in the family’s annual Christmas march from Sandringham to St. Mary Magdalene Church for the very first time.

“It’s likely that Charlotte and George will join William and Kate for the walk to church on Christmas Day,” a source shared with Harper's Bazaar.

As The Sun explained, the short walk from the home to the church is a long-held royal tradition. Hundreds of fans line the street as the royals make their way into the service.

"The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage and so William and Kate didn’t want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now,” a source told The Sun.

“It will be so sweet,” the source added. “George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they’re both on good form on the day. It’s the picture all royal fans want to see.”

Image zoom AARON CHOWN/Getty Images

The one member of the royal family we likely won’t see is Prince Louis. The 18-month-old baby will likely stay behind with Kate’s parents at the house for nap time.

The timeline for Prince George, who is six years old, and Princess Charlotte, now four years old, joining the walk this year makes sense if you look back at when other royals joined in. According to Vanity Fair, their father, Prince William, joined in 1987 at the age of five and Harry first attended at age four. Odds are fans can expect the tiniest royals to ham it up for photographers as the duo has become rather well known for their adorably funny faces. Tune in Christmas day to find out if they stick their tongues out at us then, too.