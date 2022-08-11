Travel Tips Celebrity Travel President Joe Biden Just Arrived at One His Favorite U.S. Destinations for a Family Vacation The president and his family have been going to Kiawah Island for years. By Travel + Leisure Editors Travel + Leisure Editors Since 1971, Travel + Leisure editors have followed one mission: to inform, inspire, and guide travelers to have deeper, more meaningful experiences. T+L's editors have traveled to countries all over the world, having flown, sailed, road tripped, and taken the train countless miles. They've visited small towns and big cities, hidden gems and popular destinations, beaches and mountains, and everything in between. With a breadth of knowledge about destinations around the globe, air travel, cruises, hotels, food and drinks, outdoor adventure, and more, they are able to take their real-world experience and provide readers with tried-and-tested trip ideas, in-depth intel, and inspiration at every point of a journey. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden disembark Air Force One at Charleston Air Force Base in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Aug. 10, 2022. Photo: Guillaume Megevand President Joe Biden touched down in South Carolina on Wednesday for what is expected to be a week-long vacation for the commander-in-chief and his entire extended family. According to Reuters, the Biden family made their way to Kiawah Island, a golf paradise near Charleston, SC. According to the news agency, he was greeted by hundreds of supporters who lined the streets just to wave hello. It's a beloved vacation spot for the Biden family, CBS News reported. Though Biden hasn't been since taking office, he had visited the island several times before as a Vice President and before that as a senator, all thanks to an invitation from the late Senator Ernest "Fritz" Hollings. "I think he feels at home here," South Carolina Sen. Dick Harpootlian told CBS News. "It's a place he's come for so many years to vacation. And he can enjoy a certain amount of insulation without being totally insulated." And really, what's not to love? Guillaume Megevand Kiawah Island is a tranquil spot as they come, thanks to its plentiful space to roam. At 10 miles wide, the island comes with private beach access, lush marshlands, relaxing lagoons, and five stunning golf courses to tee off on. The accommodations on Kiawah Island are as varied as the golf courses, including the ocean-front Sanctuary Hotel. Perfect for a Biden-sized family, the resort is complete with villas fit for smaller groups and private homes available for rent that come with up to eight bedrooms, and stunning four-bedroom cottages set right on the greens. All of the accommodations come outfitted in coastal southern styling, including oversized living room furnishings ideal for cozying up with family, crisp white interiors, inviting queen and king-sized beds, and all focus on ensuring guests can make the most of indoor-outdoor living with spacious patios, covered porches, and a few homes boasting backyard pools for a quick dip. Kiawah Island's Ocean Golf Course also served as host for the PGA tournament in 2021 — obviously making it a great place for Biden to brush up on his game. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit