George Clooney Wants You to Come Visit Him on Lake Como

Yes, for real. George and Amal Clooney want to hang out with you.

George Clooney is inviting you over to his place on Italy's stunning Lake Como.

In May, the A-list actor joined the team at Omaze, a charitable giving-meets-fundraising website, to offer up a vacation unlike any other in his favorite place: Lake Como, Italy.

"When you daydream about life after COVID-19, do you imagine: Getting together with friends. Sharing a meal, maybe a few drinks. Talking about what you're grateful for. Endless laughter?" Omaze wrote about the giveaway. "This is going to be just like that… except your friends are George and Amal Clooney. And you're joining them at their beautiful home in Lake Como, Italy!"

George Clooney's Villa Oleandra on Lake Como's south-western shores, in Laglio Credit: Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

According to the website, the journey will include a meal made of all their favorite local foods, as well as a "cheers to life" and the chance to "snap a photo to remember it all by." It importantly added, "before you ask—no this isn't a prank. Flights and hotel included."

All you need to do for a chance to hang with Amal and George is click to enter. You can choose to enter once at no cost. However, you can also increase your odds of winning by adding a small donation. On Omaze, interested parties can purchase 100 entrees for $10, 250 entrees for $25, 1,000 entrees for $50, and 2,000 entrees for $100. The best part? One hundred percent of the donations for this experience go to The Clooney Foundation for Justice.

"The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world," Omaze explains. "CFJ fights for the rights of individuals unfairly targeted by oppressive governments through the courts and works to expose the corruption that fuels grave human rights violations. CFJ also advances justice for marginalized and vulnerable communities targeted by hate, displaced children deprived of opportunities to learn, and refugees seeking to rebuild their lives abroad."