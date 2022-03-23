Miley Cyrus' Plane Was Struck by Lightning and Had to Make an Emergency Landing

Miley Cyrus was forced to cancel an upcoming show in Paraguay after her plane to the country's capital was struck by lightning, prompting an emergency landing.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning," she wrote on Instagram early Wednesday. "My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay."

She added a broken heart emoji and "I love you" in all caps to the end of her message.

The 29-year-old singer, who was set to appear at the Asuncionico Festival in Asuncón, posted a video showing a lightning strike outside her plane window and a photo of a damaged part of the plane, presumably from the storm damage.

When it comes to lightning affecting air travel, airline captain John Cox said in a recent USA Today column that planes are designed to "dissipate the lightning quickly" while in the air.

"I have been flying airplanes that were struck multiple times, and there was little or no damage sustained," he wrote. "All the surfaces are bonded, giving the lightning a pathway to pass back into the atmosphere."

Cox added that "small burn marks or holes at the entry and exit point," which appears to be what Cyrus posted, are often left behind. "Airplanes are designed to allow lightning to move along the skin of the airplane without doing damage. Occasionally, a static wick will be the victim of lightning exiting the airplane."

The captain also says that the thunder can be very loud, though there are also times when it's not heard at all.

"Commercial transport passenger planes are hit by lightning an average of one or two times a year," according to the National Weather Service. "They are designed and built to have conducting paths through the plane to take the lightning strike and conduct the currents."

Fans have been commenting on Cyrus' post about how grateful they are that she is okay, including one from designer Jeremy Scott that says in call caps, "Thank god you are all safe."