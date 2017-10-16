How Miles Teller Turned His African Safari Into a Wedding Proposal

While on safari, “the big five” generally doesn’t refer to the carat count of diamonds. But for Miles Teller and his new fiancée, Keleigh Sperry, a South African safari lodge became the backdrop of a romantic and unique proposal.

The proposal happened on a South African safari in August, but Teller only revealed details last week on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

Teller had planned the proposal before the trip and brought the ring to South Africa with them, which he said he “was a little nervous about.”

But the ring arrived without any problems to the Molori Safari Lodge, where the couple stayed in the Metsi Presidential Suite ($2,280 per person per night in peak season). The suite features a wraparound, private infinity pool and retractable glass walls, making it a romantic backdrop for a safari proposal.

With the help of lodge staff, Teller set the stage for a private safari proposal.

“I had our guide early in the morning tie a rose to a tree, [and we] walked up to this nice scenic vista having coffee,” Teller said in the interview. “She looked over and saw a rose and thought somebody had died.”

But tied to the rose, Sperry saw a notecard with the date of when they first started dating and the date of the proposal. Teller said the dates were meant to represent the time that Sperry was his girlfriend.

After the proposal, the couple had a champagne celebration and a private morning game drive.