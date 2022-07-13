One of the world's most famous rock stars just proved one major travel style rule: as soon as you put on a baseball cap, no matter who you are, you instantly look like a tourist.

Mick Jagger went undercover in Brussels earlier this week, donning a white baseball cap to anonymously explore the Belgian city. Disguised as a typical tourist, the 78-year-old rocker made some of the obligatory cultural stops, posing in front of Brussels' street art, plazas and wood-paneled bars.

Dressed in a floral button-up, chinos, a cap, and Adidas sneakers, Jagger looked like any dapper septugenarian traveler. Blending in with the locals, he visited a mural honoring Hergé, the Belgian creator of "Tintin," stopped for a cocktail at one of the city's historic bars, and posed near one of Brussels' famous "bendy" bi-articulated buses.

Jagger posted evidence from his clandestine tour on Instagram, captioning his photos, "Had a great time exploring Brussels, looking forward to seeing you tonight at King Baudouin!"

Later that evening, Jagger was clearly recognizable on stage at the King Baudouin Stadium, where he performed for an audience of 50,000 people.

Jagger began his European tour with The Rolling Stones in June and has been covertly visiting some of Europe's biggest sites. In Madrid, he visited the Spanish capital's parks and the Prado Museum, posing for pictures next to people who didn't seem to recognize him.

And in Munich, Jagger disguised himself under sunglasses and a straw fedora to tour the city and drink in a Biergarten.

The Rolling Stones tour will continue across Europe this summer, with upcoming stops in Austria, France, Germany and Sweden. Whether or not Jagger will be able to slip away for more incognito tours depends on whether or not people begin recognizing his humble tourist garb.

Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure, currently based in Brooklyn. You can find her on Twitter, Instagram, or at caileyrizzo.com.