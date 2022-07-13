Mick Jagger Has Been Exploring Europe and Documenting His Travels on Instagram — See Him in Action

A baseball cap will make anybody look like a tourist, even Mick.

By
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo

Cailey Rizzo is a Brooklyn-based writer who specializes in reporting on travel, culture, and the arts for Travel + Leisure. Cailey earned a master's degree in creative nonfiction writing from the University of East Anglia and a bachelor's degree in journalism from SUNY Purchase College. She also studied at UMass Amherst's Juniper Summer Institute and the Cours de Civilisation Française de la Sorbonne. She has lived in New York, London, and Paris and is at work on her first novel.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2022

One of the world's most famous rock stars just proved one major travel style rule: as soon as you put on a baseball cap, no matter who you are, you instantly look like a tourist.

Mick Jagger went undercover in Brussels earlier this week, donning a white baseball cap to anonymously explore the Belgian city. Disguised as a typical tourist, the 78-year-old rocker made some of the obligatory cultural stops, posing in front of Brussels' street art, plazas and wood-paneled bars.

Dressed in a floral button-up, chinos, a cap, and Adidas sneakers, Jagger looked like any dapper septugenarian traveler. Blending in with the locals, he visited a mural honoring Hergé, the Belgian creator of "Tintin," stopped for a cocktail at one of the city's historic bars, and posed near one of Brussels' famous "bendy" bi-articulated buses.

Jagger posted evidence from his clandestine tour on Instagram, captioning his photos, "Had a great time exploring Brussels, looking forward to seeing you tonight at King Baudouin!"

Later that evening, Jagger was clearly recognizable on stage at the King Baudouin Stadium, where he performed for an audience of 50,000 people.

Jagger began his European tour with The Rolling Stones in June and has been covertly visiting some of Europe's biggest sites. In Madrid, he visited the Spanish capital's parks and the Prado Museum, posing for pictures next to people who didn't seem to recognize him.

And in Munich, Jagger disguised himself under sunglasses and a straw fedora to tour the city and drink in a Biergarten.

The Rolling Stones tour will continue across Europe this summer, with upcoming stops in Austria, France, Germany and Sweden. Whether or not Jagger will be able to slip away for more incognito tours depends on whether or not people begin recognizing his humble tourist garb.

Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure, currently based in Brooklyn. You can find her on Twitter, Instagram, or at caileyrizzo.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cyclists ride over a covered bridge in Kent, Connecticut
I Took a Bike Tour Through New York's Hudson Valley — Here's Where I Found 'Farm-to-glass' Whiskey and the Best Meals
Two photos from Bulgaria, one showing the exterior of a cathedral, and one showing a rose-crowned participant at a festival
Go Off the Beaten Path in Bulgaria — and Find Historic Cities, Stunning Landscapes, and a Mix of Cultures
The Mont Saint-Michel during a pink sunrise with a little fog.
12 Stunning French Castles That Look Like They Belong in a Fairy Tale
People walk along Baumwipfelpfad, an elevated walkway in the Harz Forest of Germany
Germany Has Some of the Most Beautiful Forests in the World — How to Plan a Road Trip to Visit Them All
Rick Steves Taking a break from filming in Italy's Dolomites
Rick Steves Just Told Us Everything You Need to Know About Traveling to Europe This Summer
Aerial view of downtown Chicago with city parks and the lake in view
30 Best Things to Do in Chicago, From Iconic Sites to Can't-miss Museums
Rental Car in Funes valley in Dolomites area in South Tyrol, Italy
10 of the Best Road Trips in Europe
Interior of the Vatican Museums
I Explored the Vatican's Secret Spaces Before Dawn With the Head Key Keeper — and Soon You Can, Too
The Seattle Monorail passing through the downtown core as seen from below.
15 of the Best Places for Solo Female Travelers
Las Vegas, aerial view at dusk of the The Strip
20 Birthday Trip Ideas for Every Type of Traveler
The main house on Francis Mallmann's La Isla private retreat in Argentina
Celebrity Chef Francis Mallmann Has a Private Island in Patagonia — and You Can Stay There
A swimmer in the water off of the Brando resort in French Polynesia
French Polynesia Is Known for Its Stunning Beaches and Resorts — but a Younger Generation Is Working to Highlight Its Rich Traditions
Neuschwanstein Castle in autumn
12 Beautiful German Castles That Look Like They're Straight Out of a Fairy Tale
USA, Georgia, Atlanta, View of downtown
30 Best Things to Do in Atlanta — From Art Museums to High-end Shopping
Pink umbrellas on the beach at the Mandarin Oriental, Canouan
In the Grenadines, You Can See and Be Seen — or Avoid Other People Entirely
Neuschwanstein Castle in the Bavarian Alps
25 Enchanting Facts About Neuschwanstein Castle