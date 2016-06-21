We've already shared the top eight travel accounts we think you should be following on Snapchat, but we have another name to add to the list: Michelle Obama. The First Lady recently joined the platform under the handle MichelleObama. She made the move in conjunction with her upcoming trip to Africa and Europe to promote education for young girls around the world.

There's a lot to look forward to: Actresses Meryl Streep and Freida Pinto plan to join Mrs. Obama in Africa to promote education awareness. Specifically, the First Lady will be making appearances in Liberia, Morocco, and Spain. Make sure to give her a follow before she hits the road for a behind-the-scenes look at her travels. We can only hope she gives us a peek inside her carry-on.