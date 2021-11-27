Bravo Star Melissa Gorga Shares the Only Type of Outfit She'll Pack for a Beach Vacation

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gorga is one of the "Real Housewives" that took Turks and Caicos by storm for Peacock's "Ultimate Girls Trip."

As a longtime cast member of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Melissa Gorga's vacations have been captured on camera for years. From Florida to Italy, and numerous enviable destinations in between, the Bravo has star has nailed down a travel routine when jet setting with her girls from the Garden State. However, in the network's highly anticipated spin-off, "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," Gorga found herself in unchartered territory.

The show, a first-of-its-kind crossover series bringing together the network's "Housewives" from other cities for a glamourous trip to Turks and Caicos, has promised, just as the name says, a girls' trip filled with fun, drama, and of course, dreamy Caribbean views.

"People are going to go crazy over how funny the show is," Gorga told Travel + Leisure of the show, currently available to stream on NBC's Peacock. "It was definitely [full of] big personalities, lots of action going on, such a fun trip, like hysterical."

Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards | Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

Having visited the Turks & Caicos previously with her husband and three kids, the 42-year-old told T+L that despite on-camera spats the series are known for, their backdrop also had a leading role.

"The water there is unbeatable," she recalled. "It's just so beautiful and where we stayed was the most beautiful villa. It was on the beach [with] pools in every corner and hot tubs, and the view was amazing, it really was such a beautiful trip."

Other Bravo cast members appearing on the show include Gorga's sister-in-law and fellow "RHONJ" star Teresa Guidice, LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer from "The Real Housewives of New York," Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," and Kyle Richards from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Fortunately for Gorga, she had met all of her "RHUGT" castmembers throughout the years, but looking back at her latest show experience, she wishes she'd prioritized getting to know the women outside her circle.

"There might have been a couple of girls that I feel like I could have sat down and talked to a bit more and got to know a bit better, but I feel like I stayed very close to people I was comfortable with, so I feel like I'd mix it up a little bit more next time," she said.

Ramona Singer and Melissa Gorga Ramona Singer and Melissa Gorga | Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

Gorga, who has been on the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" since 2011 has had her fair share of dream-worthy cast trips around the United States and abroad.

"Milan was pretty amazing, it was definitely one of my favorites," she said of the 2017 trip she took for the Bravo show. "We went to Napa in California and that was amazing, too."

And even though the reality star may have endless options for outfits to bring on vacation thanks to her own New Jersey boutique, Envy By Melissa Gorga, she's learned how to pack efficiently after 10 years of traveling for TV.

Her tip? One-pieces.

"I used to overpack to the point where it was ridiculous," she admitted. "I started to learn to narrow it down to rompers, jumpsuits, and a maxi dress. It's just easy breezy with a couple of pairs of a nude and black and a sparkly shoe and call it a day."

And as for her beauty routine, she keeps it just as simple.

"Tinted moisturizer for me is always huge, there's one from Glo that I'm obsessed with because it gives you a little tint and you can go outside with no makeup on, but you're still wearing sunblock. I don't go on vacation without it," the star said.

For her next trip, off-camera, Gorga and her family are heading to Aruba the day after Christmas — but she's also eyeing a destination that Bravo cameras happen to be heading next.

"I'm dying to go to Dubai," she told T+L. "I've never been."