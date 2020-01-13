Meghan Markle Already Has a New Job With Disney

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, may still be figuring out how to leave their current roles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but it appears Meghan already has her plan B job lined up.

According to The Times, Meghan has signed a deal with Disney to do a bit of voiceover work for an unnamed future project. However, the Duchess will not see a dime from the project, as she reportedly agreed to do the voiceover in exchange for a donation to the charity organization Elephants Without Borders.

People even found a bit of evidence to back this up from an old video taken during the London premiere of The Lion King.

While everyone else was watching Meghan hang out with the king and queen of music, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Harry was busy chatting up Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger.

“You know she does voiceovers,” Harry tells Iger about his wife, according to People. Iger reportedly responded, “Oh really?” Harry added, “She’s really interested,” and Iger replied, “Sure, we’d love to try.”

According to Today, Meghan completed the voiceover work just prior to their Christmas break in Canada. Today further speculated that this deal with Disney may be indicative of what’s to come for Meghan and Harry in their new, less royal, life.

Just one week ago, the couple announced their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family. In their announcement, which reportedly was not vetted by the Queen, the couple said they want to “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.” They added, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

The couple also noted that they will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they said.

And it looks as though deals like Meghan’s voiceover work with Disney may play a major role in that. With that in mind, just because Meghan and Harry are leaving their royal life (mostly) behind, don’t expect them to disappear from public view any time soon.