This Is Meghan Markle's Favorite Accessory — and It’s Totally Free

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is a serious trendsetter. Every time she wears a new pair of shoes, picks up a new purse, or just heads out in a new outfit, fans look on in awe and try to score her look before it sells out. But, in a new interview, Markle shared her absolute favorite accessory, and it’s one no amount of money can buy.

In mid-September, Markle honored the first anniversary of her capsule collection with Smark Works, a charity that aims to help women find their best looks when re-joining the workforce with clothing and via free job training.

In a video chat with three women who secured new jobs thanks to the help of Smart Works, Markle shared that yes, the clothes may be great, but that’s not the accessory these women used to land their new jobs.

"People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not,” she said. “All of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It’s the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with." She added, “The women who volunteer at Smart Works with the mentorship, they’re not pointing out something that doesn't exist, they’re seeing it in you.”