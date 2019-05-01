Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Take the Royal Baby on a Trip to Africa Later This Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are expected to welcome their first child into the world at any moment. Though undoubtedly this child will be loved, it appears it will be rather well-traveled too.

According to sources, Harry and Meghan are planning to take their newborn on a tour of Africa sometime this fall. As the Daily Mail noted, that would make the child one of the youngest royals ever to go on an official tour.

"As it stands the plan is that Harry and Meghan and their newborn baby, in probably about six months, will take a trip to Africa and tour several countries in Africa," Royah Nikkhah, royal correspondent for The Sunday Times, told Good Morning America. “And around October time probably visit two or three different Commonwealth nations which are of course the nations in Africa that have a close relationship with the U.K."

Nikkhah added that the exact countries the royals will visit have yet to be decided, however, they will be carefully chosen as "the tour will be on behalf of the government."

It’s not totally surprising that Harry and Meghan would take their baby jet setting before it can walk. After all, Harry took his very first royal tour in Venice, Italy in 1985 at the age of two.

And, Africa is a beloved continent by both Harry and Meghan, who fell in love during a trip to Botswana and honeymooned in East Africa following their May royal wedding.

But, this trip, like Harry and Meghan’s rumored trip to the United states and Canada, may ultimately be postponed as well due to the child’s young age.

“That's the word out of the Palace, although things might change,” a source shared with Vanity Fair about the trip getting pushed back. “Right now we have been told that there won't be any overseas travel before the end of the year because Baby Sussex will be too young.”

But, a family vacation to Africa may also just be another part of the rumored year-long sabbatical to the continent for the Sussexes and their baby.

According to reports, palace officials are working with Harry and Meghan to create bespoke roles in Africa for the globally popular royals. There, the royals would be expected to not only promote the United Kingdom, but to also continue with their various charitable projects as well.