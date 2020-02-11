Meghan and Harry's New House in Canada Is Practically a Palace

Image zoom MARK GOODNOW/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new home in Canada is truly fit for a royal, even if they’ve given up traditional royal life.

According to PureWow, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in a new home on Vancouver Island since late 2019, on the Saanich Inlet of North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada.

But just because they’re technically not being called His and Her Royal Highness, according to Marie Claire, doesn’t mean they’re living like regular folks these days. Harry, Meghan, and their nine-month-old son, Archie, now live in a $14 million dollar, 10,000-square-foot mansion.

Image zoom MARK GOODNOW/Getty Images

Image zoom The residence of Prince Harry and and his wife Meghan is seen in Deep Cove Neighborhood from a boat on the Saanich Inlet, North Saanich, British Columbia on January 21, 2020. MARK GOODNOW/Getty Images

PureWow reported that the home comes complete with a 17th century imported French fireplace, wine tasting room, lots of bedrooms, bathrooms, and living spaces, a gated entrance (more for their own privacy against paparazzi, no doubt), a guest house, and lots of space in the yard. There’s even a rocky beach nearby for the family to enjoy.

By any non-royal person’s standards, the home rivals that of an actual castle.

According to the Mirror, the home is known as Mille Fleurs ("thousand flowers" in French) and was rumored to be owned by a Russian businessman (who was not named).

In addition, Meghan’s mother Doria also occasionally stays with the family in the house’s guest cottage, according to the Mirror — no doubt, helping out with her new grandson.

Of course, Meghan and Harry will only live in Canada part-time. The Queen issued a statement in January that the family “agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.” While in the UK, the Sussexes will continue to live in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, according to House Beautiful.

Even though they’re not active, working members of the royal family anymore, having two gorgeous homes both in Canada and the UK seems like a pretty big perk.