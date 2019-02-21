Meghan Markle Reportedly Gave Everyone at Her Baby Shower This Badass Away Suitcase

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for her baby shower at the Mark Hotel, in New York

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, celebrated the impending arrival of her first child with husband Prince Harry earlier this week with her first of two baby showers with friends in New York City. During the event, her friends were treated to several lavish details, but the best may be what they received as a goodie bag offering: new Away luggage.

As Travel + Leisure previously reported, Markle's baby shower took place at The Mark hotel's penthouse suite in New York City. The event was hosted by Markle's longtime friends Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.

Guests mingled inside the $75,000-a-night suite, which comes with five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, two powder rooms, and a massive 2,500-square-foot terrace overlooking Central Park.

During the shower, guests also took part in a flower arrangement class. Afterward, all of the flowers were donated to charity. They also dug into food crafted by The Mark Restaurant's head chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

As a thank you for attending the event, Markle reportedly gifted each of her friends — who included Jessica Mulroney, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, Serge Normant (her wedding hairstylist), publicist Celine Khavarani, and NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group chairman Bonnie Hammer — an Away suitcase.

According to Yahoo, 17 pieces of luggage from the brand were rolled into the hotel. Though they cannot confirm the luggage was a gift from the Duchess, it would be a fitting parting gift from the jet setting royal.

And, as Cosmopolitan noted, the luggage in question appeared to be from Away's collection that is crafted using an aluminum casing with a soft brush finish.

The carry-on size of the bag, which appears to be what Markle gifted, comes in three colors: silver, onyx black, and rose gold.