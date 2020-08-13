The Best Detail in This Meghan Markle Tell-all Book Is Her Secret Packing Hack

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A lot has been discussed about the new book, "Finding Freedom", which provides an inside look at the true story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pathway out of the royal spotlight. While many people are focusing on the salacious details about life inside the royal family, we’re more interested in this absolutely brilliant packing hack Meghan reportedly uses for all her trips.

The Daily Mail excerpted the following passage from the book about Meghan’s packing prior to her first trip to Africa with her then boyfriend, Prince Harry:

Extremely organized, Meghan immediately impressed Harry with her packing skills. She has always taken pride in being a great packer – going as far as layering dryer sheets in between her clothes to keep them smelling fresh and no matter her destination always bringing tea-tree oil for bites, cuts, and pimples – and her skills were appreciated by the prince.

Wow. Let’s break that down again. Meghan, the travel genius she is, packs dryer sheets in between packing layers to keep her belongings fresh. Though we can’t promise you which kind she uses, odds are it’s an eco-friendly option. But really, this is just the beginning of Meghan’s many travel hacks. Here are a few of her supposed best tips for smarter travel:

Pack tea tree oil

As "Finding Freedom: noted, Meghan has long packed tea tree oil as her cure-all product.

“The one thing that I cannot live without when I’m traveling is a small container of tea tree oil,” Meghan shared in 2014. It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.”

Use Neosporin to avoid germs

Meghan is no stranger to travel. As she shared on her defunct blog, The Tig, she does everything she can to stay healthy despite her frequent flyer status. And one of her favorite tips to do just that is to slather on Neosporin in one unexpected place.

“A dear friend of mine once told me that Leonardo DiCaprio gave her an excellent travel tip,” she wrote. “I know – I could have written an entire post on this conversation alone. What is it, you ask? Evidently, he said that to avoid getting sick on planes, he puts a little Neosporin on a cotton swab and coats the inside of his nostrils.”

Hand sanitizer spray

Meghan carrying hand sanitizer way before COVID-19 made it as essential as your keys and wallet. As she wrote on The Tig about her love of hand sanitizing sprays, “Sure, the person next to you may give you a side-eye, but at the end of the flight, you’ll be the one whistling dixie with nary a sniffle.” In the post, Meghan recommended Murchison-Hume travel spray essentials, however, it’s been discontinued. But, you can grab the next best thing: EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray.

