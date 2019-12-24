Martha Stewart's Dream New Year’s Eve Involves Caviar, Vodka, and Bed Before Midnight (Video)

If there’s one person you should emulate during the holiday season it’s Martha Stewart. As the literal hostess with the mostess she knows how to throw a good bash, even if it’s a New Year’s Eve party for one.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Stewart revealed that her favorite place to be for the holidays, including New Year’s Eve, is New York City.

"Despite the traffic and despite the chaos, it has the most interesting food, people, innovations, and new companies," she shared.

For the Christmas holiday, Stewart told the paper, “I take the holidays extremely seriously,” adding, “I’ve been organized for a long time and that’s the key. I keep a pretty good written record. Sunday night is memo night. And when I go horseback riding, I’m thinking about projects that would be fun to do.

And, as one would expect, Stewart noted she doesn’t “get a lot of sleep” this time of year.

As part of her Christmas celebration, Stewart revealed she’ll likely be serving “an Apple Cider Sour, made with Woodford Reserve bourbon, fresh-pressed apple cider, lemon sour and a raw sugar rim.”

Though the rest of the holidays are about entertaining the ones she loves, Stewart shared that her dream New Year’s Eve celebration is really a party for one.

“For me, the perfect New Year’s Eve involves: going to bed early, before midnight, and maybe some caviar and vodka,” she noted when asked what her ideal celebration looks like. “It’s hard to find the best caviar now. The caviar from a company called Roe is somewhat delicious, but nothing’s as good as what I used to eat in Moscow.”

Just to be her for one day, am I right?

Stewart is kicking of 2020 in a highly Travel + Leisure approved way: taking a vacation. As she told the paper, she’s taking a quick personal trip to China before diving headfirst into planning her Easter dinner.

Read Stewart’s entire interview here.