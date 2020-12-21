Rent the RV Mariah Carey Just Took on a Road Trip to Aspen

Mariah Carey is a well-known fan of Aspen, Colorado. Each holiday season, the music icon travels to the mountains to get a taste of winter, with a big dose of high style thrown in for good measure. However, as we all know, this year is a little different than others — but that’s not stopping Ms. Carey from getting to her favorite place.

Rather than flying from Los Angeles to Aspen, Carey is mitigating her COVID-19 risk by taking a road trip with her family instead, with a little help from Outdoorsy.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Mariah Carey

“The Queen of Christmas and her family are capping off a banner year for the singer-songwriter, celebrating Her number-one New York Times bestselling memoir and her modern classic holiday hit ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ reaching number one again on the US Based Billboard Hot 100 chart, while simultaneously topping the UK Official Charts for the first time ever,” Outdoorsy shared in a statement.

According to the rental service, Carey’s “festive adventure” kicked off in Los Angeles in a luxury Prevost RV. The 2020 Prevost RV that was dropped off at Carey’s doorstep came decked out with over-the-top “holiday decorations fit for a queen.”

Outdoorsy explained, the bus came decorated with multiple Christmas trees, wreaths, poinsettias, and more. It also came fully equipped with two bedrooms, a living room, a full kitchen, multiple bathrooms, and of course, a television so the family could stream "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas" on Apple TV+.

“This is no ordinary RV either, the Prevost Motorhome boasts a monthly price tag of $150,000+ and has all the amenities you would find in a luxury condo,” Outdoorsy explained. “From side panel TV’s that extend out of the exterior of the RV to the wrapping of the entire bus, every inch of the larger-than-life home on wheels was customized for Queen Mariah.”

The best part? You can rent the same RV. All it will cost you is $7,900 a night. But, if that’s too rich for your blood that’s okay because the service has thousands of other listings for you to choose from.

Carey and Outdoorsy also shared their complete road trip itinerary so fans could follow the same route, or just live vicariously through the living legend. Check out her full trip here.