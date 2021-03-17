Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With Liam Neeson As He Inspires Travel From Ireland to Brazil 

"No matter where you are in the world, as long as you have a piece of Ireland in your heart, you are celebrating with us."

While celebrating St. Patrick's Day may look different this year, once again, Ireland is inviting revelers to celebrate with famed local, Liam Neeson.

The actor, from Northern Ireland, lent his iconic voice to a Tourism Ireland video, narrating both breathtaking and familiar scenes of his home country — from the bustle of The Temple Bar in Dublin to the stately castles throughout the countryside.

"This year, more than ever, seeing the world turn green for St. Patrick's Day will help to bring positivity and hope to millions on 17 March," Neeson said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "I'm delighted to work with Tourism Ireland on this movie which will act as a reminder of the beautiful island that awaits when it is safe to travel again."

In the video, Neeson highlights St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the world — from Italy and Las Vegas to Rio de Janeiro.

"It's a testament to the renounced Irish spirit, the spirit that has spread to every corner of the globe," Neeson said in the video. "So however you mark the occasion, always remember that no matter where you are in the world, as long as you have a piece of Ireland in your heart, you are celebrating with us. Happy St. Patrick's Day."

Niall Gibbons, the CEO of Tourism Ireland, told T+L in a statement the video allows the country to "keep the island of Ireland to the fore in a positive light, on the day when people everywhere are thinking about Ireland."

While the 2021 celebration will certainly be different — COVID-19 has forced the festivities online for the second year in a row — there are plenty of ways to celebrate without leaving home.

Tune in for the 90-minute St. Patrick's Day at Home broadcast on March 17, complete with Celtic drummers in Dublin, Shamrock Tenors from Belfast, and a lesson on how to pour the perfect pint of Guinness.

Or take your beer and tour the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin before taking a "walk" through the massive library at Trinity College.

And when you're ready to start planning a trip in person, make sure to include the 82-mile St. Patrick's Way on your itinerary, moving through the parks of Northern Ireland.