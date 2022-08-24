How La La Anthony Treats Herself to a Vacation Without Leaving Home

When it comes to travel, La La Anthony knows the perfect cocktail can transport you to your favorite place — even without booking a flight.

"When you taste certain drinks, they just put you somewhere else," Anthony told Travel + Leisure. "With me being a person who works so much, it's a good escape to feel like I am on vacation when I'm not."

And the beverage that brings her a bit of vacation in her busy everyday life? Bailey's Colada.

"No matter where I'm at," she said, taking a sip of the perfect-for-summer drink is the dose of paradise she craves, even at home in Brooklyn, New York.

Courtesy of Bailey's

Specifically, the actress and INALA haircare line founder, uses Bailey's Colada to whip up a coquito, as the rum-based drink is a nod to her hispanic heritage and love of Puerto Rico.

Although her idea of paradise may be in the islands — she recently jetted off to Turks & Caicos — her dream destination for some exploring, she told T+L, is Egypt.

But what makes a trip perfect for Anthony is not the destination but the company she brings along. So her hardest-won travel advice is not how to roll your clothing or which beauty products are best for the airplane but how to choose your travel crew.

"I know within my group of friends or family who would suit what destinations," Anthony shared. "I know the ones who would be just as in awe of Egypt that I would be and the ones who would rather just sit on a beach and and be sun tanning all day."

"You've got to know your group and be mindful of who you decide to take certain places," she explained.

And, of course, that advice is equally applicable for knowing who share coquitos with during an imaginary trip to the beach.

Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure, currently based in Brooklyn. You can find her on Twitter, Instagram, or at caileyrizzo.com.