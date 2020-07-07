Kylie Jenner Is Staying at This Celebrity-favorite Resort in the Desert Right Now

As far as celebrity vacation destinations go nothing really compares to Amangiri.

The minimalist and highly chic resort in Canyon Point, Utah has been an A-list getaway since it first opened its doors in 1998. In fact, right now, it’s hosting its latest celebrity, Kylie Jenner, who just can’t stop posting stunning photos from the resort to make us all supremely jealous.

Jenner gave a little behind-the-scenes glimpse of the hotel in a series of Instagram photos that included a brief look at the decor, the pool, and just a touch of the wilderness surrounding the hotel.

Jenner also did a fantastic job of matching her earth-toned outfits to the surrounding space. In her latest image, Jenner stood by the pool with a smile on her face and a caption simply reading, “I love it here.”

And truly, she isn’t the only one. Just a few weeks ago Jenner’s friends and fellow celebrities Justin and Hailey Bieber also stopped in at the resort as part of their epic road trip through the West.

In one shot it appears that Hailey is sitting on the very same lounge chair as Jenner did for her Instagram photo as well.

So why do celebrities love this space so much? For starters, it sits on 600-acres of both pristine, but more importantly, private land. Next, it’s built to mimic the natural landscape with raw concrete, natural wood, and soft, white linens lining every bed and lounger.