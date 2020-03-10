Kylie Jenner Just Stayed in This Luxurious Airbnb in the Bahamas For Nearly $11,000 Per Night
The Lip Kit maven knows how to relax in paradise.
To be a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan means finding the most luxurious, impossibly amazing places to take a vacation — even when it comes to choosing their Airbnb.
According to Insider, Kylie Jenner rented an absolutely gorgeous villa in the Bahamas for a recent vacation. She was traveling with Stassie Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly, Victoria Villarroel, Sofia Villarroel, sister Kendall Jenner, and her daughter Stormi Webster, Insider reported.
Jenner posted a truly idyllic photo on Instagram of herself and her daughter holding hands on a serene, white sand beach. Jealous? Us too.
Her accommodations are also worthy of sparking a little (or a lot of) envy too. Rosalita, a six-bedroom villa in Harbour Island, is very close to the famous Pink Sands beach. The gigantic stay can sleep up to 12 people (with seven and a half bathrooms so you barely need to fight for some shower time). It also comes with a guest house that has one of the six bedrooms on the property.
Not only are sleeping accommodations as perfect as can be, but the property also has a private pool surrounded by sun beds, loungers, and a covered pavilion, as well as tropical landscaping, an alfresco dining pavilion with a deluxe bar and tables for 24, several luxurious lounges, vaulted ceilings with seashell molding, a chef-grade kitchen and breakfast bar, plenty of entertainment options (TVs, sound systems, Apple TV, WiFi), air conditioning, and of course, fantastic Caribbean views. Included with the accommodation is a chef, housekeeper, pool maintenance, gardener, laundry service, and gratuity for services.
Naturally, all this luxury comes at a price. According to the Airbnb listing, at the time this article was written, this property has a base cost of a staggering £8,394 (about $10,834 USD) per night and could cost up to £12,697 (about $16,388 USD) per night, depending on when you stay. Luckily, that is split between all guests of the house, so luckily no one was footing an $11,000 bill.
To see more of this luxury listing, visit the Airbnb website.