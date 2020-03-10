Kylie Jenner Just Stayed in This Luxurious Airbnb in the Bahamas For Nearly $11,000 Per Night

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

To be a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan means finding the most luxurious, impossibly amazing places to take a vacation — even when it comes to choosing their Airbnb.

According to Insider, Kylie Jenner rented an absolutely gorgeous villa in the Bahamas for a recent vacation. She was traveling with Stassie Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly, Victoria Villarroel, Sofia Villarroel, sister Kendall Jenner, and her daughter Stormi Webster, Insider reported.

Jenner posted a truly idyllic photo on Instagram of herself and her daughter holding hands on a serene, white sand beach. Jealous? Us too.

Her accommodations are also worthy of sparking a little (or a lot of) envy too. Rosalita, a six-bedroom villa in Harbour Island, is very close to the famous Pink Sands beach. The gigantic stay can sleep up to 12 people (with seven and a half bathrooms so you barely need to fight for some shower time). It also comes with a guest house that has one of the six bedrooms on the property.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

Not only are sleeping accommodations as perfect as can be, but the property also has a private pool surrounded by sun beds, loungers, and a covered pavilion, as well as tropical landscaping, an alfresco dining pavilion with a deluxe bar and tables for 24, several luxurious lounges, vaulted ceilings with seashell molding, a chef-grade kitchen and breakfast bar, plenty of entertainment options (TVs, sound systems, Apple TV, WiFi), air conditioning, and of course, fantastic Caribbean views. Included with the accommodation is a chef, housekeeper, pool maintenance, gardener, laundry service, and gratuity for services.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

Naturally, all this luxury comes at a price. According to the Airbnb listing, at the time this article was written, this property has a base cost of a staggering £8,394 (about $10,834 USD) per night and could cost up to £12,697 (about $16,388 USD) per night, depending on when you stay. Luckily, that is split between all guests of the house, so luckily no one was footing an $11,000 bill.

To see more of this luxury listing, visit the Airbnb website.