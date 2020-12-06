Learn How to Decorate for the Holidays With Kris Jenner’s Online Airbnb Experience

Keeping up with the Kardashians for the holidays just got a little easier.

On Thursday, Airbnb announced a very special holiday partnership with the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner. Jenner, alongside artistic designer, Jeff Leatham, will host their own Airbnb Online Experience to share their tips and tricks to creating the perfect holiday home decor.

“Join the Queen of Kris-mas and famed artistic designer, Jeff Leatham, for a very Kardashian Christmas,” the home-sharing giant shared in a statement. “During this star-studded decor session, Kris Jenner will share her personal holiday styling hacks and inspiration – from over-the-top arrangements to understated charm. Learn how to build a design theme and create a joyful holiday space that truly sparkles!”

Image zoom Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez

This Online Experience will be available to book on Dec. 9 for up to 10 guests at $100 per person. The fee is part of Airbnb’s social impact programing, meaning 100% of what you pay will go to the charity of Jenner’s choice. That happens to be the The Watts Empowerment Center, a community center in Los Angeles. According to the experience listing, “This 12,900 square foot state-of-the-art facility is committed to the children, youth, and families within Watts Housing Projects and offers resources from sports leagues and performing arts studios to after-school tutoring and resume-building workshops and more.”

However, even if you can’t join in live you can still join in the fun as a livestream of the experience will also be available on Airbnb’s YouTube page on Dec. 15 at 11:00am PT.

“More is more, I always say – especially when it comes to holiday home décor. The bigger, the brighter, the bolder, the better. But you can do a lot with a little, too,” Jenner wote on her listing. She added, in the class she and Latham will discuss where they get their holiday inspiration, the benefit of a well-defined design theme, and “the joy of creating a holiday space that sparkles.”

Though really, the best part of this listing is Jenner’s “about me” section, which reads, “Hi, I’m Kris – momager and holiday season enthusiast.” And really, that’s all you need to know. Book the online experience here.