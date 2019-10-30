Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing These White Sneakers — and They're on Sale for $39 Right Now
You won't want to miss this deal.
When Kate Middleton unveiled her new garden titled "Back to Nature" for the Chelsea Garden show last spring, it was her outfit — specifically her sneakers — that really stole the show.
At the event, Middleton looked wildly garden chic in a pair of culottes from Massimo Dutti. She paired the tan wide-legged pants with a white eyelet button-down shirt from M.I.H Jeans. The Duchess then finished off the look with a pair of fresh white Superga sneakers.
The comfortable and flattering sneaker brand is a true favorite of the Duchess, who is often photographed in the shoe during more casual events. Middleton isn’t the only A-lister who’s fallen in love with Superga either. Emma Watson is also a known fan, and Princess Diana was also reportedly a regular customer as well.
Middleton’s pair appeared to be the brand’s 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker, which retails for $65 but is on sale now for just $39 on Zappos, and comes with a thick rubber sole. It just may be the ideal shoe for walking around fancy gardens on spring and summer days.
To buy: zappos.com, $39 (originally $65)
Nobody said you can’t enjoy the outdoors and look cute in some fresh white kicks, too.