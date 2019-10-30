Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing These White Sneakers — and They're on Sale for $39 Right Now

You won't want to miss this deal.

By Stacey Leasca
Updated May 13, 2020
YUI MOK/Getty Images

When Kate Middleton unveiled her new garden titled "Back to Nature" for the Chelsea Garden show last spring, it was her outfit — specifically her sneakers — that really stole the show.

At the event, Middleton looked wildly garden chic in a pair of culottes from Massimo Dutti. She paired the tan wide-legged pants with a white eyelet button-down shirt from M.I.H Jeans. The Duchess then finished off the look with a pair of fresh white Superga sneakers.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The comfortable and flattering sneaker brand is a true favorite of the Duchess, who is often photographed in the shoe during more casual events. Middleton isn’t the only A-lister who’s fallen in love with Superga either. Emma Watson is also a known fan, and Princess Diana was also reportedly a regular customer as well.

Middleton’s pair appeared to be the brand’s 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker, which retails for $65 but is on sale now for just $39 on Zappos, and comes with a thick rubber sole. It just may be the ideal shoe for walking around fancy gardens on spring and summer days.

Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $39 (originally $65)

Nobody said you can’t enjoy the outdoors and look cute in some fresh white kicks, too.

