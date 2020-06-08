Kate Middleton Snapped an Adorable Photo of William, George, and Charlotte Out for Volunteers' Week

The royal family took to social media to share encouragement for volunteers at home and around the world.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the British Royal Family has attempted to remain as visible as possible for the charities and projects they care about most. Be it through video messages or Zoom sessions, the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have all remained on the scene. And now, two of the youngest royals, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are getting in on the action too.

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an adorable new photo of Prince William with his two eldest children in celebration of Volunteers' Week in the United Kingdom.

"As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort," the caption reads. "In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.

The post then directs follower to view the Queen's Instagram page to read her own statement about the celebratory week.

"As Volunteers' Week draws to a close, it is inspiring to reflect on the many thousands of people, who through their acts of generosity and kindness, have achieved so much for the greater good," the post reads. "I have been following with interest how men and women from around the world, including my own family, have been helping and recognizing the vital role of the volunteer. I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others."

Beyond these posts, the family has remained active on social media to share the importance of volunteering throughout the pandemic. That includes an adorable video of Kate and William video chatting with their fellow volunteers to learn more about their individual efforts.