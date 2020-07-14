According to the Duchess, Prince George is just too loving.

Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Is Struggling to Social Distance for the Most Adorable Reason

Almost everyone inside the British royal family understands the rules around coronavirus. The Queen, for example, spent months quarantining with her husband and staff at Balmoral, and Prince Charles isolated himself when it was believed he had the virus. But, it appears there is one member of the royal family that just isn’t getting the message.

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, made an appearance on the morning show BBC Breakfast. There, she shared that her youngest child, Prince Louis, doesn’t quite understand social distancing.

“Louis doesn't understand social distancing,” the Duchess confessed. “So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him."

Beyond wanting to kiss, hug, and love like nothing else is going on in the world, the Duchess also admitted that her children have become what she calls “bottomless pits” over the last few months.

"My children have bottomless pits. I feel like a constant feeding machine," the Duchess said.

Middleton made the comments while also promoting her new educational initiative with the BBC, Tiny Happy People. As People explained, the program is aimed at addressing the language gap among children under the age of five across the U.K.

“When children start school they should be able to speak to their new friends in full sentences, ask teachers simple questions, and understand what they’re told to do,” the initiative’s website explains. “When they have these skills they’ll feel more confident and they’ll be happier.”