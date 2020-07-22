Kate Middleton Just Shared the Cutest Photos for Prince George's 7th Birthday

Image zoom

Left: Prince George of Cambridge poses for a photo taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month, which is being released to celebrate his seventh birthday on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Right: The Duke of Cambridge poses on a swing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark both his birthday and Fathers Day. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge turns 38 on June 21, 2020.

The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images