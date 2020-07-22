Kate Middleton Just Shared the Cutest Photos for Prince George's 7th Birthday
The future king is growing up fast.
Ready to be freaked out about the passage of time? Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, turned seven years old today. Seven. Somehow seven years have passed since the royal family welcomed George into the fold — and that means that we too are all seven years older. Now, ready to snap out of your wallowing? Just check out all the adorable new images George’s mother, Kate, took to honor his big birthday moment.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share two new photographs of Prince George ahead of his seventh birthday tomorrow," said Kensington Palace on Instagram.
In the first image, George stares right into the camera with a wide smile from ear-to-ear, showing off just how excited he is to have his mother photographing him once again.
The family also shared a second photograph on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!”
In the more candid image, George can be seen walking alongside his mother, once again with a toothy grin, wearing a cute camo t-shirt as they play outside.
Though the family is socially distancing themselves like the rest of us it appears they are truly making the most of it together. According to People, the family has been staying at their country home in Norfolk, getting plenty of fresh air, and, according to their mother, plenty of home-cooked meals.
"My children have bottomless pits," Kate shared in an interview with BBC Breakfast. "I feel like a constant feeding machine." In the interview, Kate also shared that Prince Louis wasn’t quite grasping the concept of distancing. “Louis doesn't understand social distancing,” the Duchess said. “So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him." Hopefully, Prince Louis saved a few hugs for his big brother on his birthday.