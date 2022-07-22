Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Returning to U.S. This Year — Here's Why

Even though the Queen is reportedly not too happy with the Duke and Duchess' recent travels, the royal couple announced this week that they're heading the United States later this year for a great cause.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be making their way to Boston in December to award this year's five Earthshot Prize winners, the Duke announced in a Twitter video.

William sits on the prize council of the awards, which is the "most prestigious global prize for the environment in history," the Royal Foundation explains. It aims to "turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism that we can rise to the biggest challenges of our time."

Prizes can go to any person, company, or team who has "workable solutions" for the five Earthshot issues: protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world, and fix our climate. The £1 million per winner prizes will continue to be handed out over the next decade, the foundation adds, and will seek out the most inspired solutions to environmental challenges.

"The urgency of the situation can't be overstated," Prince William shared with People in 2021 following the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony. "But through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful."

Each year through 2030, an awards ceremony will take place in a different city across the globe, with this year's event taking place at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Library, a fitting place considering the Earthshot drew its inspiration from Kennedy's "Moonshot" plan to get man to the moon and back.

"There is no more important Moonshot today than repairing the planet and no better place to harness the Moonshot spirit than the City of Boston," ambassador Caroline Kennedy shared in a statement via the JFK Memorial Library. "It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize will partner with the JFK Library Foundation to host the 2022 ceremony in Boston and inspire a new generation with the possibility of a sustainable future."

This will mark the first time the couple has visited the U.S. since 2014 when the pair traveled through New York City for both diplomatic and personal events. And, just in case they're reading this right now, Duke and Duchess, if you need any help picking out the right hotel in Boston, we've got your back.