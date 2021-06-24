Kate Hudson Really Loves to Drive - and Her New Short Film Is Proof

Kate Hudson, it turns out, loves a good road trip. The Oscar-nominated actress and New York Times best-selling author also loves a good vehicle to take them in, and her latest project is an ode to one she's particularly passionate about: the Infiniti QX60.

Teaming up with Infiniti, Hudson worked with director Zack Snyder, the man behind films like "Dawn of the Dead" and "Justice League," to create a short film revealing the reimagined three-row SUV. Perfect for a road trip, "the all-new QX60's spacious cabin is home to decadent materials and subtle yet expressive details that help to create a warm, serene retreat for your travels."

To celebrate the release of the film, which you watch below, and the sleek new vehicle, Travel + Leisure spoke with Hudson about her favorite road trip snacks and memories, her favorite places to travel, and what it was like making a mini-movie with Infiniti.

T+L: Why did you partner with Infiniti on this project?

Kate Hudson: "Anyone who knows me will tell you that I love to drive - but really love to drive. When given the choice of having a driver or driving myself anywhere, I will always choose to drive. And, I really love cars. So given Infiniti's reputation for design, quality, and performance, I was immediately intrigued and interested in partnering with them to showcase this beautiful, new car."

What's special about the vehicle and the film?

"The Infiniti QX60 is really exquisite from a design standpoint, and they've done a phenomenal job of combining luxury with comfort. But most importantly, this car is a dream to drive! Working with the Infiniti team was a blast. Zack Snyder was a joy to have as a director, and the concept of making a film within a film felt very natural to me. When we filmed, it was actually the first time anyone had seen the car. So, I was really discovering and learning all about the car in real time as we were shooting the commercial, which made it all feel really honest for me."

Have you ever taken an amazing road trip?

"We are a big road trip family! We love to hit the road and go camping, and we do the 13-15 hour drive from California to Colorado on a regular basis. It's one of our favorite road trips."

Do you and your family have any favorite road trip snacks?

"That's a great question because road trips and snacks go hand in hand. We can't go anywhere without Pirate Booty, and Have'a Corn Chips are a must. I love Turkey Jerky, in case we don't want to stop and the kids need a little protein. I always bring apples, because they will last a couple of days and are really good when you crave something sweet. But the kids do love Tate's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies - even though they don't realize they're gluten free. Shhh! And tons of sparkling water in different flavors."

Kate Hudson standing in front of Infiniti SUV Credit: Infiniti

Where's your favorite place you've traveled for work or personal vacation?

"It's hard to pick a favorite, but one place that I always go back to is Greece. I have family and friends that live there and have lived there for years, so we visit them every year. It's become a real part of our lives and feels like our home away from home. When we go, we go for an extended period of time, which is nice. When I travel, I do like to be in one place for a while so that I can really experience it. I call it the difference between being a traveler and a tourist. I do like being a tourist as well sometimes - popping in and out of different places can be so much fun. But I truly love being a traveler and being able to experience one place for several weeks at a time."

What's your tip for staying fresh while flying or driving long distances?

"Who stays fresh while flying or driving long distances? I think we all just go into travel mode and know that there will be a long, hot shower waiting on the other side! I love organic, lavender wipes which are cooling and refreshing. Water, water, water - hydration is always tops on my list. Stretch and move whenever you can. But at the end of the day, travel is usually a dirty business and still we love it all so much."

Where is your dream vacation and why?