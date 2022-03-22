John Travolta Just Got His 737 Pilot License — See His 'Proud Moment'

Even before he was dancing his way into pop culture history in 1977's "Saturday Night Fever" and 1978's "Grease," John Travolta had his eyes on the sky. The New Jersey-born actor has been taking aviation lessons since he was a teen—and on Sunday, he revealed in an Instagram post that he is now a licensed 737 pilot.

"A very proud moment in my aviation history," he stated in a 15-second video posted to social media. "To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license and it went very well. Just sharing my moment with you."

The 68-year-old's shiny new license means that he's taken a major step toward being a commercial pilot, according to the Alliance Aviation, a training center which offers an FAA-approved 737 course that includes 80 hours of ground school, eight hours of system integration training, and 36 hours of flight simulator training.

Travolta, who has been a licensed pilot since he was 22, often shares slices of his aviation life on Instagram, posting a throwback shot in May 2020 of how it all started. "When I was 15 years old, my school offered an aviation class, which started my second career," he captioned a photo of himself with classmates in a room with a rocket poster behind him.

He's also been a long-time Qantas ambassador. In 2002, he embarked on a 13-city Spirit of Friendship Tour, flying a Boeing 707 around the world for eight weeks, according to CNN. "As a kid, I'd collect all the history of airlines," he said at the time.