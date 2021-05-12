John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Become Vrbo's First ‘Family in Residence’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The celebrity family will also star in a new Vrbo commercial debuting on The Voice on May 25.

Singer John Legend and model, author, and TV personality Chrissy Teigen are sharing how they spend their vacations, as their family becomes Vrbo's first "Family in Residence."

The vacation rental booking company announced yesterday that the couple — along with their kids, Luna and Miles, and Teigen's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen — took on their new role by spending time in a property that will double as the set of a commercial starring the family. The ad will debut on NBC's The Voice, on which Legend is a judge, on May 25. (The singer will also sing a new version of a yet-to-be disclosed classic song in the commercial.)

"I think a lot of people have been missing out on getting together with family and friends, traveling, going on cool vacations, and we're working with Vrbo to celebrate being together again," Legend said in a video interview from the set. "We're so excited about that."

The couple revealed that they used to stay in hotels, but that having kids changed their vacation style. "Now when you have kids, you want to spread out, you want to cook, you want to do a lot of family things," he said, adding that kids love swimming and being out in the sun. "If they don't have a beach, at least they want a pool — they can spend nearly all day in the pool."

As for Teigen, who is the author of "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat" and "Cravings: Hungry for More," the kitchen is a top priority when she's flipping through photos to find the right vacation home for her family. "I have to see that it's an open kitchen and [that there's] a big open room to the family room and [that] I can see outside — that's always a must for me," she says.

Away time is an opportunity for the family to whip up favorites, ensured by the fact that Teigen's mom always brings her must-haves for making Thai food, including fish sauce and shrimp paste. She even brings her own mortar and pestle, which Teigen says her mom will "buckle into the seat." "It just feels nice to use some of our own things," she adds. The family also loves grilling and baking —v Legend will typically make fried chicken.

Both are excited about the new partnership with Vrbo, which they say will be "unpredictable." Teigen especially loves scanning through the unique offerings on the site, like mountainside homes, small cabins, and tree houses.

As part of being Vrbo's "Family in Residence," they'll also share elements on social media and surprise other families with reunions, though details are still forthcoming.