Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Got Married in This French Castle — and You Can Rent It on Airbnb

Singer Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner tied the knot over the weekend in a lavish ceremony surrounded by family and friends in the French countryside. Though little is known about the nuptials and the afterparty, we do know one thing for sure — and that is that their wedding venue was pure perfection and you can rent it on Airbnb too.

On Thursday, the bride and groom (who actually got married for the first time in Las Vegas several months ago), along with their wedding party were spotted arriving at the Le Château de Tourreauin, a castle estate located in the Provence region boasting 20 stunning acres of land.

Chateau de Tourreau, Provence, France Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The restored 18th-century home comes with nine suites and nine bathrooms to comfortably house 15 people. However, if your party is a little larger (don't forget the Jonas' actually have four brothers not just three), there is a separate seven-bedroom farm house on the property available for rent as well.

Beyond the bedrooms, the home also comes with plenty of living room space for an entire family to lounge in, oversized bathrooms adorned with marble and gold accents, Victorian-era furniture, plush bedding, and a chef's kitchen. It also has an indoor pool for year-round enjoyment as well as a fitness facility larger than most you'll find in hotels, including a squash court for those who are feeling a bit competitive.

Outside on the grounds guests will be delighted by the gardens including archways filled with roses, massive lawns begging for a game of croquet, as well as an infinity pool perfect for a few laps under the French sunshine.