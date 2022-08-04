Jason Momoa Serves Drinks on a Hawaiian Airlines Flight to Celebrate His Water Brand — See the Fun Video

Aquaman gets to work.

Published on August 4, 2022

Jason Momoa takes his job as Aquaman very seriously — even off camera.

On Sunday, the actor suited up just like a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant to celebrate the carrier's partnership with his water company, Mananalu and documented it in an Instagram video.

To the surprise of passengers, Momoa led drink service on a flight to hand out the beverage known for its recyclable packaging — and he even got to make a special announcement over the intercom.

The actor explained, the idea for his water company was born on a flight when he thought there had to be a better way of consuming water than out of a small, disposable plastic bottle and he got to work crafting an endlessly recyclable version instead.

"Why can't we have aluminum?" he said in the video. "There's sparkling water, there's sparkling beer, there's soda, soft drinks. Why do I have to have this little single tiny water?"

As the water company explained on its website, it also removes the equivalent of one plastic water bottle from the ocean for every bottle sold.

According to the airline, which announced the partnership back in April, it anticipates it will eliminate approximately 142,000 plastic bottles from its transpacific operations each year through its affiliation with Mananalu.

"We have remained steadfast in our commitment to source more sustainable products for our onboard service," Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines, shared in a statement. "Our Mananalu partnership helps us continue to phase out single-use plastics and protect our oceans and environment."

In the caption of the post, Mamoa added, "...it's an honor to have Hawaiian Airlines be the first airline to partner with Mananalu. We're on a mission to end single-use plastic. Drink one, remove one - For every bottle of Mananalu sold, we remove one plastic bottle from the ocean. We have removed 3 million plastic bottles from the ocean this year. Don't stop making waves to save our beautiful planet."

