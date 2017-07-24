Hilary Duff Robbed After Sharing Vacation Photos on Instagram

If Instagram is any indication, Hilary Duff had a fantastic vacation with family and friends in Canada.

The "Younger" star shared several photos of her travels, including a few snaps of her and her son Luca enjoying a helicopter ride, tubing in a lake and sitting on the dock sharing a snack.

She even posted a few videos of her own personal adventures, one where she’s seen jumping off a bridge and another showing off her gymnastics skills while doing a handstand off a dock into the water below.

However, while Duff was enjoying her vacation and sharing it with her fans and followers on social media, burglars were busy taking jewelry from her Beverly Hills home reportedly worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe,” Duff’s representative told the Daily Mail. "That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward."

Duff isn’t the first celebrity to fall victim to a burglary while on vacation. Kim Kardashian was reportedly targeted for the now infamous heist in Paris because of her social media postings. TMZ noted that Scott Disick, Ronda Rousey, and Michael B. Jordan were all recently the victims of burglaries while on vacation as well.

Law officials have long warned about the dangers of posting your whereabouts on public social media accounts.

"If you announce that you are going away on vacation, you are basically informing people that your home is unattended and, therefore, an easy target for a break-in," Staten Island District Attorney Daniel Donovan said in a press release in 2014. "Be smart about what you post online and don't give burglars a reason to make you their next victim.”