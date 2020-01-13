See Photos From Hilary Duff's Epic South African Honeymoon

Image zoom GC Images

Hilary Duff is having one heck of a year. And it’s only January.

In late 2019, Duff overjoyed fans with the news that she’d return as the titular character in the Disney show, Lizzie McGuire, in 2020, but she also walked down the aisle to wed her new husband, Matthew Koma. And now, the two are kicking off the year right on what can only be described as the coolest honeymoon ever.

Over the last few weeks, Duff has been sharing snapshots from her honeymoon in South Africa, where she appears to be on a safari with Koma.

“Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn’t get better than this,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two sipping mimosas and checking out the epic view from their hotel.

A second snap shows the two kissing while hanging out in the wilderness along with the caption, “Moonin' n swoonin'.”

And in a third photo posted to social media, Duff shared the beachside view of their accommodations with the caption, “still in space.”

She finished out her thread with a photo of her and her new hubby hanging out at the airport with the caption, “Long journey home after the most insane trip of my life! We can’t wait to squeeze the babbbbies and rub their skin offffffffff.”

Koma shared a few more specific details from their trip on his Instagram account. "This place is unreal," he wrote, alongside a few photos, including a selfie, a snapshot of the local lions, their safari truck, and an elephant.

He then added a second post, which he captioned, "We climbed Table Mountain in Cape Town, played bananagrams in Mozambique, read a book with a disappointing ending together on our flights, experienced a dream safari in Sabi Sands, had the best meal of our lives at Test Kitchen, and I got to bask in the high of doing it all with my best friend turned wife. I truly am the luckiest."

Want to take a trip just like Duff and Koma? Check out Travel + Leisure’s list of the best safari outfitters and get planning now.