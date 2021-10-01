Here's the $15 Item Comedian Hasan Minhaj Can't Travel Without

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"Do you understand how impressive this is?"

Comedian Hasan Minhaj, who is currently on tour, recently shared his go-to products when it comes to traveling — with a $15 toiletry kit taking the no. 1 spot.

"I follow sports instagram pages and I always see NBA players with the Louis Vuitton or Prada dopp kit," he recalled in an interview with GQ, explaining he bought a similar version that he found to be inconvienient. "When I put stuff in it, everything just sloshed around and I realized you need separators."

Cue the Freegrace Premium Hanging Toiletry Travel Bag, Minhaj's travel kit that he's taking on his nationwide tour.

"This is it. You get separation of church and state," he said. "You get dividers."

"Do you understand how impressive this is?" he joked."You can hang it on a wall or when you get to a hotel, boom, hang it up."

And he's not the only fan the bag — he did refer to himself as "a man of the people," after all — which has more than 800 5-star reviews on Amazon along with a 4.5 rating.

"Much easier than stuffing everything into a 'bag' and then having to pull everything out of a bag just to put things back in the back each time you use them," one reviewer wrote.

The organizer comes in classic black (Minhaj's choice) and also aquamarine, dark blue and purple. It's complete with 10 different pockets, seven of which can adjust size thanks to its velcro separators. It's made from a waterproof nylon.

For the former Comedy Central star, he packed his kit with essentials like razors, toothpaste and a bar of Irish Spring soap (which he disclosed has accompanied him on three road trips).

In the video, Minhaj also drops some tried-and-true travel knowledge, like how to take advantage of a hotel's business center, how to protect shoe shape by traveling with socks stuffed inside, and why you should always travel with two Tide pens.