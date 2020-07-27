Win a Trip to Mexico and a Virtual Tequila Date With George Strait

Who wouldn't want to sip tequila with the King of Country?

If you love tequila and country music, now is your chance to win an ultimate getaway.

WorldVentures, a global travel club memberships website, has teamed up with GrapeStars, an online marketplace where celebrities can promote wine and spirits, to bring two lucky people (and their guests) an incredible trip to The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Not only does this sweepstakes include a dreamy vacation, the winners will also get to have an exclusive video chat with the so-called “King of Country,” singer George Strait.

While the lucky winners enjoy their vacation, they can also sip on some Código 1530, a premium, award-winning tequila created by Strait himself.

“GrapeStars is about providing our customer the ultimate convenience offering a one-stop shop for all their favorite celebrity liquors, including Código 1530,” said Jean-Jean Pelletier, Founder, President and CEO, in a statement. “I could not be more thrilled about our partnership with WorldVentures as we now get to be a part of creating an ultimate experience for celebrity fans.”

Image zoom Rich Fury/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Normally, this exclusive trip is available for WorldVentures’ Dream Trips members, but now anyone can try to win, no membership needed. The trip includes a three-night stay in a one-bedroom suite at The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences, as well as flight vouchers valued at over $500 per person, airport transfers, choice of excursions during the stay, a dolphin encounter, zip-line experience, all-inclusive meal and beverage package, a complimentary glass of sparkling wine upon arrival, and welcome reception at the hotel’s Club 82 Wine Bar.

Travel dates must be between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6, 2020.

Visit the online form on the GrapeStars website and simply fill in your name and information in order to enter to win.