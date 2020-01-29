Golden Toilets Used by Frank Sinatra Sell for Thousands at Auction

Image zoom Redferns

Die-hard Frank Sinatra fans will do anything to get their hands on some memorabilia like the late singer's clothes, his rare LP recordings, and even his toilets. Yes, you read that correctly.

According to CNN, three of Frank Sinatra’s marble-and-gold toilets from his executive suite at the Golden Nugget hotel in Atlantic City fetched a high price at an auction by S&S Auction, Inc. on Sunday.

The extravagant toilets were just a few of the big-ticket items at the auction, which was made up of a large collection of one-of-a-kind Sinatra items. One of the marble toilets featuring a gold seat sold for $4,250, while two others sold for $3,500 and $3,750, the New York Post reported. Another comparably simpler, marble-only toilet sold for a mere $1,800, according to CNN. That's perhaps a small price to pay for lavish commodes that are fit for the Sultan of Swoon.

David Berenblit, marketing manager for S&S Auction Inc., told CNN that the auction house didn’t expect the toilets to sell at such a high price.

“Typically, toilets like those would maybe go for $2,000 online,” Berenblit told CNN. “There must have been some gravitas attached because they were Frank Sinatra's because they overperformed.”

According to the New York Post, the toilets (manufactured by Sherle Wagner International) were thought to have cost around $30,000 when they were made.

Not only was their auction price a good deal, but they will give the buyers a taste of what it’s like to live like Ol’ Blue Eyes.

But the toilets weren't the only items that belonged to the singer on sale. According to CNN, other items listed in the auction included Sinatra’s baby grand piano (which sold for $7,00), his Ferdinand Berthoud clock ($13,000), and a pair of ottomans ($100).

The highest ticket item was an Enid Yandell fountain (signed by the sculptor herself), which was sold for $33,000, CNN reported.