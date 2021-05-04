Expedia Is Giving Away 250 Replicas of Joe Jonas’s Hand to Nervous Travelers

Created with a 3D printer, each one has been painted with custom artwork, numbered by hand, then signed by Jonas himself.

We could all use a helping hand as we re-emerge from the pandemic — maybe even in the literal sense.

Expedia, teaming up with pop star Joe Jonas, launched its Travel Companions Report this week to detail just how Americans are feeling about travel as the world begins to open up from the pandemic. The report revealed that 80% of American adults feel stressed about booking international trips and 60% said they need more of a helping hand booking travel now than they did before the pandemic.

Cue: Joe Jonas's literal hand.

Expedia is giving away 250 replicas of pop star's hand to symbolize the company's "new commitment to being the ultimate travel companion," according to a press release shared with Travel + Leisure.

Created with stereolithography technology and a 3D printer, each one has been painted with custom artwork, numbered by hand, then signed by Jonas himself.

"I've spent so much of my life on the road – touring the world and playing in virtually every major city. Traveling has always been a personal passion for me, but after more than a year spent at home, I am eager to get back out there," Jonas said in a statement. "I know that travel is better when I have a great companion to explore with – Expedia gets that too. I'm excited to team up with them to help people feel confident about traveling the world again, whenever they're ready, by lending a helping hand."

The hands are available online.

The promotion also comes as Expedia announces a new customer pledge to help travelers feel more secure when heading out on the road. Travelers will be able to see all information about flexible cancellations and COVID-19 protections before they book their trips when searching through Expedia.

The travel site is also donating $100,000 to Mercy Corps, a global humanitarian charity that will provide emergency supplies, food, clean water and support to communities around the world impacted by the pandemic.