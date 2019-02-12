Dalai Lama quotes to enlighten your wanderlust and make you a more compassionate traveler.

39 Dalai Lama Quotes That Will Change the Way You See the World

The Dalai Lama is the spiritual leader of Tibet — and a spiritual presence held in high regard around the globe. He was born in 1935 and is the 14th to hold the Dalai Lama title. His Holiness Tenzin Gyatso is the longest-reigning (and longest-living) Dalai Lama — and he may be the last Dalai Lama.

While his travel schedule has been significantly reduced because of age and exhaustion, the Dalai Lama has been traveling the world providing spiritual counsel since the 1950s. His vast spiritual knowledge has largely been informed by the time he has spent with new cultures in foreign places. And that's perhaps why Dalai Lama quotes on life have so much to teach us as travelers. Dalai Lama quotes on compassion can help us become more conscientious travelers, while Dalai Lama travel quotes can further inspire us to see new places and expose ourselves to unfamiliar ways of thinking.

Whether you're searching for Dalai Lama quotes on love to share with your partner, or you're looking for meaning on a solo trip, here are 39 inspiring Dalai Lama quotes to enlighten your travels:

Dalai Lama Quotes to Think About As You Travel

"Let us try to recognize the precious nature of each day."

"Every day, think as you wake up: Today I am fortunate to be alive, I have a precious human life, I am not going to waste it."

"The goal is not to be better than the other man, but your previous self."

"Carefully consider, what prevents you from living the way you want to live your life?"

"As you breathe in, cherish yourself. As you breathe out, cherish all beings."

Dalai Lama Quotes on Compassion

"Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive."

"Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them."

"Peace does not mean an absence of conflicts; differences will always be there. Peace means solving these differences through peaceful means; through dialogue, education, knowledge; and through humane ways."

"The whole purpose of religion is to facilitate love and compassion, patience, tolerance, humility, and forgiveness."

"Only the development of compassion and understanding for others can bring us the tranquility and happiness we all seek."

"Compassion is the radicalism of our time."

"Compassion naturally creates a positive atmosphere, and as a result, you feel peaceful and content."

"Love and compassion are the true religions to me. But to develop this, we do not need to believe in any religion."

"The topic of compassion is not at all religious business; it is important to know it is human business, it is a question of human survival."

Dalai Lama Quotes on Life

"Sometimes one creates a dynamic impression by saying something, and sometimes one creates as significant an impression by remaining silent."

"Where ignorance is our master, there is no possibility of real peace."

"The way to change other's minds is with affection and not anger."

"Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck."

"An open heart is an open mind."

"There is a saying in Tibetan, 'Tragedy should be utilized as a source of strength.' No matter what sort of difficulties, how painful experience is, if we lose our hope, that's our real disaster."

Inspiring Dalai Lama Quotes

"It is very rare or almost impossible that an event can be negative from all points of view."

"Share your knowledge. It is a way to achieve immortality."

"Choose to be optimistic, it feels better."

"A disciplined mind leads to happiness, and an undisciplined mind leads to suffering."

"Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible."

Dalai Lama Quotes on Love

"Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back, and reasons to stay."

"The more you are motivated by love, the more fearless and free your action will be."

"Love is the absence of judgment."

"We can live without religion and meditation, but we cannot survive without human affection."

Dalai Lama Quotes on Happiness

"The purpose of our lives is to be happy."

"Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions."

"If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion."

"Happiness is determined more by one's state of mind than by external events."

"People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they're not on your road doesn't mean they've gotten lost."

"When we feel love and kindness toward others, it not only makes others feel loved and cared for, but it helps us also to develop inner happiness and peace."

"We don't need more money, we don't need greater success or fame, we don't need the perfect body or even the perfect mate. Right now, at this very moment, we have a mind, which is all the basic equipment we need to achieve complete happiness."

"Happiness is the highest form of health."

"We need to learn how to want what we have, not to have what we want in order to get steady and stable happiness."