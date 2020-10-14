Chris Hemsworth Just Took His Entire Family to Australia's Secret Island Paradise

Lucky for all of us, the Hemsworth brothers shared a glimpse into their vacation on social media.

If there’s one family absolutely nailing the staycation, it’s the Hemsworths.

Last weekend, Chris Hemsworth, who happens to be Tourism Australia’s global ambassador, took his entire family on a domestic vacation to Lord Howe Island, a lush landscape located off the coast of New South Wales. The trip marked the first time the entire family has come together since both brothers — Liam and Luke — moved back to Australia amid the pandemic. Luckily for fans of the family everywhere, the Hemsworth brothers shared their vacation experience on social media.

The world got to follow along for a tour of Lord Howe Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as the family traversed its coral reefs, lagoons, and mountain valleys. The family was truly lucky to be there, considering the island only allows up to 400 visitors at one time.

Image zoom Courtesy of Tourism Australia

Image zoom Courtesy of Tourism Australia

On the island, the family kept busy with surfing, fishing, and snorkeling adventures. At night, according to their own posts, they all dined together in the great outdoors to make sure they didn’t miss a moment in nature.

To see even more of the island’s natural beauty, the family hopped aboard with Reef N Beyond Eco Tours for a tour of the island’s coastline. On the trip, the family reportedly did a bit of bird-watching before disembarking to hike up to the summit of Mount Gower, a nearly nine-mile hike that must be done with a guide due to its rugged terrain.

Following the hike, the family headed back to the water to check out the local fish and get a little more active with a kayak and stand-up paddle session.

According to their posts, the Hemsworths were also the first guests to get to stay in the newly opened lodge Island House, which comes with two houses surrounded by natural landscapes. At the lodge, the family was treated to a meal by its in-house chefs, who cooked up a Japanese-style feast.

“[This year] has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism,” Chris Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. “Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment, but once it’s safe to do so, let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in Australia. [Lord Howe Island] is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Tourism Australia