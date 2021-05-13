See Chad Michael Murray Turn a Hotels.com Commercial Into a Classic Rom-com Moment

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Leave it to Chad Michael Murray to turn a Hotels.com commercial into a dramatic scene straight out of a rom-com.

Although his co-star may have been Captain Obvious instead of the love interest his fans are used to seeing, the ad, filmed in the freezing rain, definitely provides some flashbacks to Murray's previous works in the early 2000s.

"I had a scene like that on 'One Tree Hill' and on 'Cinderella Story' so it felt very nostalgic at the time," Murray told Travel + Leisure. "For me, it just felt like a natural fit, and heck, how many people say they get to work with Captain Obvious?"

The actor, largely known for his swoon-worthy roles that still pull at the heartstrings of many millennials, is now a dad of two and a Hotels.com user himself. He recently used the platform on a cross-country road trip with his family from California to a filming location in Mystic, Connecticut, with stops in Arizona, St. Louis, Mo., Indianapolis, Ind., and his hometown of Buffalo, NY, along the way.

And even though the site can be trusted to find convenient accommodations, Murray gives his wife, actress Sarah Roemer, most of the credit for planning some epic vacations they've had with their kids — one of whom is 5 years old and has been on 150 plane rides.

"Sarah's fantastic with finding things to do," he said, noting that his two children love science museums, aquariums, and the beach.

"We've had more than enough annual season passes to enough aquariums," he said.

In Mystic, Murray was filming a Hallmark movie called "Sand Dollar Cove" but admitted to T+L that he could have been in a scene from another one of his famed credits, hit TV show Gilmore Girls.

"When you walk through the cute little downtown area over the bridge, it is just so quaint and yeah, you completely get that 'Stars Hollow' small town, everyone knows each other vibe," he said, referencing the name of the adorable fictional Connecticut town where the show took place. "It was really quite special, and their seafood is incredible, so that was an added bonus."