Celebrities' Favorite Places

How to condense New York City into a single perfect day? Here’s one take, from hotelier, entrepreneur, designer, and lifelong Manhattanite Ivanka Trump.

10:30 a.m.: “The exhibits at the Museum of Modern Art are so inspiring. I like to pick up stylish housewares at the museum store.”

1 p.m.: “Head to Casa Lever ($$) for antipasti; the dining room is very Mad Men.”

2:30 p.m.: “Stroll through Central Park to see the Carousel—my daughter, Arabella, adores it.”

3:30 p.m.: “You’ve got to make time to shop, so hop a cab to SoHo. Two musts: Odinfor men’s wear and Warby Parker for great sunglasses.”

8 p.m.: “My husband and I love Supper ($$$), in the East Village. The mint pasta is insanely good.”