See Inside the Luxurious Wyoming Retreat the Kardashians Visited for the Season Finale of Their Show (Video)

No one does vacation like the Kardashian-Jenner family.

On the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale on Dec. 15, the Kardashians and Jenners went to the luxurious Caldera House in Jackson, Wyoming for a truly epic family trip.

As Us Weekly reported, the episode was rife with plenty of beautiful sights, team-building exercises, and of course, family drama. Kim Kardashian, along with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall Jenner were there with their mother, Kris Jenner. Kylie Jenner was conspicuously absent (due to “logistics” surrounding traveling with her young daughter, Stormi).

All that family drama is heightened by the episode’s gorgeous location, of course. It’s well known that Kim Kardashian — along with her children and husband Kanye West — has excellent taste when it comes to travel destinations. The Kardashian-Wests have even taken some family time in Wyoming before, in 2018.

Caldera House is a stunning and spacious retreat, with eight beautiful and enormous suites to spread out in, personalized service, and immersive experiences for the whole family. The luxury hotel and alpine club is in the heart of Teton Village with exclusive access to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort so guests can enjoy some ski time.

The hotel boasts four four-bedroom suites and four two-bedroom suites, as well as a lobby lounge, two restaurants, and a spa that features a cedar sauna, fitness studio, heated outdoor infinity plunge, and lots of treatments. What mountain retreat would be complete without some relaxing spa time, after all?

And it’s not just the Kardashian-Jenners who have enjoyed a stay at the elegant hotel. Caldera House has also attracted other A-list celebrities looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles or New York City, including Gigi Hadid and Mandy Moore.

Two-bedroom suites at Caldera House begin at $1,250 per night. For more information or to make a booking, visit the Caldera House website.