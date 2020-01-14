Britney Spears Is Secretly a Painter — and She's Getting Her Own Art Show in France

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Britney Spears isn’t just a singer — she’s an actress, a TV presenter, a dancer, and now, an artiste.

In case you haven’t heard, the one-woman musical powerhouse is getting her very own art show in the south of France, according to Artsy.

Galerie Sympa, an art gallery in Figeac, France, announced on Instagram that it will host Spears’ very first showing of personal paintings, Artsy reported. The exhibition will be titled Sometimes You Just Gotta Play!!!!! in honor of Spears’ Instagram post from 2017 in which she lets us in on her artistic process.

Spears’ artwork will be displayed at the gallery starting Jan. 18 and run “till the world ends,” according to the Galerie Sympa website. According to the BBC, the opening will mark the 21st anniversary of Spears’ debut album, Baby One More Time.

It’s unclear how many works will be displayed, but the exhibition is likely to include Spears’ small painting of blue, purple, and pink flowers, which was sold at a charity auction in 2017 for $10,000 to benefit the victims of the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting, according to the BBC. It’s not the most conventional piece of modern or classic art, but Spears’ cheerful mix of colorful, doodle-style flowers and curvy lines are sure to make a splash in the art world.

Spears was performing at the residency in Las Vegas until early 2019, when she announced she would be taking an “indefinite” break from her music career to help her father recover from health problems, according to People.

More information on the gallery can be found on the Galerie Sympa website. Galerie Sympa co-director Jean Colombain would not divulge any other details to Artsy regarding the new exhibition.