Betty White's Stunning L.A. Home Just Hit the Market for More Than $10 Million — See the Photos

Shortly after Betty White's beach house in Carmel, California, sold for $10.775 million (a whopping $2.825 million above asking price), the late actress's primary residence in Los Angeles has come on the market, too.

Front view of Betty White's LA Home Credit: Barcelo Photography for Sotheby's International Realty

The house, located in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, sits on idyllic three-quarters of an acre and offers views of the Getty Museum and the mountains. White, who passed away in December 2021, purchased the home with her husband in the 1960s. The two-story, Colonial-style house, built in 1952, spans 3,029 square feet and features five bedrooms and six full bathrooms. Pops of bright yellow and stone details complement the picture-perfect, whitewashed façade.

Unfortunately, the home will probably be torn down, as the listing states: "The property is being sold for land value. There will be no interior access of the home," and adds that this is a great opportunity to build "your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting."

Garden and backyard of Betty White's LA home Credit: Barcelo Photography for Sotheby's International Realty

Still, there are parts of the property that are certainly worth saving. The spacious backyard features a large rectangular pool with plenty of space for sunbathing and entertaining and a grassy lawn perfect for family games. The gated lot also has perfectly manicured gardens, lush hedges, and old trees providing shade and privacy.

While $10.575 million may seem like a lot for a plot of land, the Los Angeles Times points out that there have been two land sales in the same neighborhood for more than $10 million this year alone.

Aerial view of Betty White's LA home Credit: PostRAIN Productions for Sotheby’s International Realty

Betty White's career spanned more than seven decades, during which she became one of America's most beloved actresses. She starred in iconic TV shows such as The Golden Girls as well as many movies and won eight Emmys, three SAG Awards, and even a Grammy in 2012 for Best Spoken Album for the reading of her book "If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won't)."