Barack Obama's Tuscan bike tour will inspire your next Italian getaway

As Travel + Leisure reported Monday, Barack and Michelle Obama are on yet another luxurious vacation, this time splitting time between work and pleasure in Italy.

The duo landed in Milan on Friday, where the former president will participate in a global sustainable food summit and deliver a speech to a sold-out crowd. However, the pair are certainly making a lot of time for fun, too.

On Saturday, Michelle was spotted in Montalcino, Italy taking in the sights with a few friends while looking incredibly stylish in a striped cotton-poplin, one-shoulder Teija top before heading out for a hike in Siena. Meanwhile, Barack has been making the most of his downtime, too.

Not only has Barack been hitting the golf course in the European country, he’s also been spotted peddling his heart out while mountain biking through the Italian countryside.

According to the Daily Mail, the ex-commander-in-chief appeared to outdo his Secret Service agents after he raced to the top of the hill without breaking a sweat in his baseball cap, grey t-shirt, and shorts.

While in Italy, the Obamas are staying at Borgo Finocchieto, which is located in an 800-year-old village. The pair has apparently rented the entire 22-room hotel, which is owned by Barack's former ambassador to Italy, John Philips, and normally costs $15,000 per night.