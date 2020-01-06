Celebrities Donate to Relief Efforts As Australian Bushfires Continue to Burn

Image zoom Getty Images

With the help of celebrities, Australian and not, millions of dollars have been raised to help combat the bushfires in Australia as blazes continue to rage.

According to The BBC, a major contribution to the funds came after Australian comedian Celeste Barber called for donations to the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Brigades Donations Fund last week. She helped raise over $13 million USD.

“Please help any way you can,” Barber wrote in her plea on Facebook. “This is terrifying."

Spreading awareness and raising funds for the fires also became a major part of Sunday's Golden Globe Awards where many Australian celebrities, including Naomi Watts, paid tribute to their homeland on stage.

Image zoom SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Fellow Aussie star Nicole Kidman, who was also present at the award show reportedly left early as she was "distracted" by the thought of her home being at risk and was visibly upset on the red carpet.

“I’m so sorry. I’m so distracted right now with everything that’s happening in Australia,” Kidman said, according to Us Weekly.

A representative for the actress told the magazine that while Kidman’s home “is not on fire. It is under threat, so keeping a close eye on it.”

Kidman also joined in fundraising efforts, writing on Instagram she was donating $500,000 to the “Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Singer P!nk donated $500,000 as well “directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines," adding, "my heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Several celebrities, including Australian actress Margot Robbie, Lizzo (who was touring in Queensland), and Selena Gomez, took to social media to encourage people to donate.

So far, the devastating fires have claimed the lives of at least 24 people since September, destroyed more than 1,500 homes, and killed countless animals, according to reports. Over the weekend, three fires combined to form one big fire larger than the size of Manhattan, CNN reported, covering 23 square miles.

On Saturday, the capital of Canberra hit 44 degrees Celsius, or 111 degrees Fahrenheit, which CNN reported was a record for the city that sits between Sydney and Melbourne. A western suburb of Sydney recorded a temperature of 48.9 degrees Celsius, or 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the BBC, the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison called up 3,000 reserve troops.