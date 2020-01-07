Harry Styles and Adele Were Spotted on Vacation Together in Anguilla – and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Image zoom CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

If there’s one person you should be emulating in 2020, it’s Adele. That’s because the singer is already living her best life in the new decade by traveling to one stunning tropical island with a few friends. And not just any friends, but a few of her favorite famous friends, Harry Styles and James Corden.

Over the weekend, the songstress was photographed frolicking on a beach on the 35-square-mile island of Anguilla alongside her famous British pals. And it really did look like one helluva time.

In the photos, the group appears to be lounging in a private area, with Adele sitting comfortably on the sand. She then gets up — cocktail in hand — and heads straight into the water while still rocking her adorable Reformation sundress.

So, how did this group come together? According to Refinery29, some folks on social media are speculating that Adele and Styles may be dating. However, the website also explained that it’s more likely that the duo is working on a song together, as Adele is reportedly in the midst of recording her fourth album.

“I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best so she should be the biggest,” Styles told BBC radio in 2017. “The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”

During their stay on the island, the famous trio reportedly took very good care of the local staff.

According to People, an employee at a local restaurant shared on Instagram that Styles left a massive $2,020 tip on a $472.50 bill to help him kick off the new year right.

“Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!” the employee wrote on Instagram. The photo also showed that Styles added a personalized “Happy new year” message. Want to live like Adele, Styles, and Corden? Start planning your own Anguilla getaway right now.