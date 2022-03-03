This Credit Card Company Is the Latest to Offer Exclusive Access to Hard-to-get Restaurant Reservations

Trying to nab that impossible-to-get dinner reservation? Capital One is here to help.

Next week, the credit card company will introduce Capital One Dining, a curated collection of restaurants that have been built with the help of some of the most trusted names in dining — including the legendary chef José Andrés.

According to a press release shared with Travel + Leisure, the program will make it easier for customers to find their new favorite eateries, including everything from hidden gems to Michelin-starred restaurants, without having to endlessly search for a reservation.

"At Capital One, we know our customers are passionate about dining out with family and friends, whether it's a 12-course dinner at an award-winning restaurant or brunch at a hidden gem," Monica Weaver, head of branded card partnerships and experiences at Capital One, shared in the release. "That's why we're excited to announce Capital One Dining, which offers our rewards cardholders access to a curated collection of restaurants that have been built with the help of some of the most trusted names in dining. This is just the beginning, and we're excited to continue bringing our customers access to unforgettable culinary experiences."

With the new program, cardholders can book reservations at some of the most notoriously difficult spots thanks to a few tables set aside just for cardholders. This includes tables at Andrés' barmini in Washington, D.C.; Quince by Michael Tusk in San Francisco; Itamae in Miami; and Cadence in New York City.

Cardholders will also be invited to exclusive events and culinary experiences by partners including the MICHELIN Guide, the James Beard Foundation, and Andrés.