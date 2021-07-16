Capital One Is Opening a New Lounge in Denver — and It Has Craft Cocktails on Tap

According to a recent report by the US Travel Association, some 90% of Americans are planning to travel in the next six months. And Capital One wants to make sure those who choose to fly are as comfortable as possible by expanding its lounge presence.

In July, the credit card company announced a brand new Capital One lounge located in the Denver International Airport (DEN). The lounge, set to open in 2022, will become the latest addition, following its lounges at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport (DFW) airport, which is set to open this fall, and its Dulles International Airport (IAD) location, also opening in mid-2022.

"Like our DFW lounge, the new DEN space will feature unique, premium amenities that provide visitors with a best-in-class travel experience from the moment they step through the door," the company explained in a statement.

Capitol One Lounge at Denver renderings Credit: Courtesy of Capitol One

The Denver lounge, which will operate in partnership with Plaza Premium Group, clocks in at a whopping 11,200 square feet, giving guests plenty of room to socially distance. Its interior is also ultra relaxing thanks to creative agency Other Side of the Brain, which created an original soundscape for the Lounge, to provide travelers with an "enriching, memorable, and transformative experience as soon as they step foot into the space."

Beyond the sounds, the space will tantalize other senses thanks to a premium in-lounge food and beverage experience, which Capital One says includes "health-conscious eating options that are served plated as small bites."

"The food and beverage program focuses on locally sourced ingredients, uniquely and sustainably packaged premium grab-and-go selections, and vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options," Capital One adds. "The menu will be developed in partnership with local favorites including Denver-area cocktail bars, breweries, and coffee roasters, to showcase the many culinary offerings of this region."

The lounge's ready-to-eat food station will also feature curated grab & go snacks including nut mixes, fresh fruits, juice shots, and rotating warm selections like breakfast sandwiches and cookies.

Guests stopping over will also get to grab a drink from the fully stocked bar that comes with craft cocktails on tap, local beers, and regional wines. For a bit more pep, guests can get a caffeine fix from the full-service coffee and espresso bar.

Capitol One Lounge at Denver renderings Credit: Courtesy of Capitol One

Additional amenities include relaxation rooms with eye covers, blankets, and other luxury goods, shower suites with complimentary towels and hotel-inspired custom toiletries, working spaces including private meeting rooms, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. The lounge also comes with a private nursing room for parents to find a little quiet.