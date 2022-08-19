This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.

For the past two years, home values across the country have skyrocketed, resulting in bidding wars and eye-popping house prices in certain areas. But that doesn't mean you can't find your dream home at an affordable price. Realtor.com just announced its 2022 hottest ZIP codes in the country, which ranks the areas that generate the most buzz among homebuyers, and the winner is 14618 in Brighton, New York.

This charming small town is located just outside Rochester and offers potential homeowners excellent real estate value. The catch? You have to act quickly. Homes in Brighton stayed on the market for just six days on average in the first half of the year, according to Realtor.com. While the typical home for sale in the historic town is pricier than in other areas of Rochester, the June median list price of $275,000 (per Realtor.com) is well below the U.S. average of $428,700.

"Rochester's real estate market has been a consistent feature on Realtor.com's hottest ZIP codes list, with various ZIPs ranking in each of the most recent three years," Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, told Travel + Leisure. "This year's Brighton, New York, ZIP code (14618) is a Rochester suburb located east of the Genesee River and home to a higher share of homeowners than the typical U.S. community both overall and among millennials. Reflecting the competitiveness of the market, homebuyers in the area are well qualified, typically making a down payment of nearly 16% and bringing both a higher income and higher credit score than the typical U.S. homebuyer."

Gerald Zaffuts/Alamy Stock Photo

Debra Millet/Alamy Stock Photo

Brighton traces back its origins to the late 18th century when an early settler built a house at the crossroads of two trails that connected Lake Ontario with the region's government seat at the time and, together with his wife, started taking in travelers seeking lodging. That building, known as the Stone-Tolan House, is Monroe County's oldest standing structure and is now a historic site visitors can tour. And while Brighton may be steeped in history, the quaint suburb attracts visitors with its modern dining scene and vibrant cultural happenings. The town is also a short drive away from Lake Ontario's best sandy beaches, including Ontario Beach Park, where visitors enjoy a myriad of water activities.

Clarke Conde/Alamy Stock Photo

"With access to the cutting-edge medical and research facilities of Rochester's many universities, homebuyers in Brighton can also enjoy museums, playgrounds, and nature parks nearby," Hale concluded.

Read Realtor.com's full report here and learn more about Brighton, New York, real estate here.